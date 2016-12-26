Russia Urges Libya Leadership Role for UN-Defying Military Chief
General Khalifa Haftar, center, commander of the armed forces loyal to the internationally recognised Libyan government, is greeted upon his arrival at Al-Kharouba airport south of the town of al-Marj on Dec. 3, 2016. Russia threw its weight behind a powerful Libyan army commander, Khalifa Haftar, who's in conflict with the UN-backed government there, saying he must have a role in the leadership of the crisis-wracked state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|31
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC