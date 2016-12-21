Russia says Syrian army is wrapping up operations in Aleppo
Dec 15 The Syrian army has almost finished its operations in Aleppo, Russian Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir told a news briefing aired on state TV on Thursday. He said around 3,000 rebels had left Aleppo since August and that 108,000 civilians had been moved to safe parts of the city.
