Real-life Libya plane hijack halts hijack film shoot

A film being shot at Malta airport about a plane hijacking was disrupted amid the real hijacking of a Libyan Airbus A320, an official told the BBC. "It's very ironic because then there was the real hijack on," said Magda Magri Naudi, the mayor of Lija.

Chicago, IL

