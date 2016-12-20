Putin Promotes Libyan Strongman as Ne...

Putin Promotes Libyan Strongman as New Ally After Syria Victory

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bloomberg

Flush with success in supporting his ally in Syria, Vladimir Putin has a new ambition: supporting another one, this time in Libya. The effort is beginning to undermine the UN-backed government there.

Chicago, IL

