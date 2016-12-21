Protesters agree to end blockade of western Libya oilfield pipelines - officials
Dec 14 Protesters blockading pipelines to Libya's Sharara and El Feel oil fields have promised to reopen them and production could restart in the coming days, security officials and an oil source said on Wednesday. A faction of Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard that has blockaded one pipeline since November 2014 and another since April 2015 said in a statement they had agreed to reopen them.
