Press Releases: Joint Statement on Libya by the Governments of...

One year after the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement in Skhirat, Morocco, the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States commend the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord for its efforts to restore unified governance, prosperity, and security to Libya. We congratulate the GNA and the Libyan people on their successful operation to eject Da'esh from Sirte and applaud the Libyan people's courage in confronting the scourge of Da'esh and other terrorist organizations.

