Political accord's slow implementation has not brought peace and stability Libyans deserve a " Ban
Two soldiers from forces operating under Libya's Tripoli-based government walking through the deserted streets of Bin Jawad, near the important oil port of Sidra. Photo: Tom Westcott/IRIN 17 December 2016 – Marking the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement , United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today commended all Libyans who engaged in the “milestone” process, but cautioned that while much progress has been made, “the road to peace is long” and the Libyan people have not yet achieved the stability and security they deserve.
