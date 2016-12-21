Pipeline leading to Libyan oil fields...

Pipeline leading to Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel reopens - petrol guard spokesman

Thursday Dec 15

Dec 15 A military faction has reopened the valve on a pipeline leading to the major western Libyan oil fields of Sharara and El Feel after two years of blockades, a spokesman said on Thursday. "The Rayana valve that was closed in 2014 was reopened on Wednesday," said Mohamed Al-Gurj, a spokesman for a Petroleum Facilities Guard faction in Rayana, a town on the pipeline route to Libya's northern coast.

Chicago, IL

