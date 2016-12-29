Photos of the day - December 29, 2016

Markus Eisenbbichler of Germany soars through the air during his qualification jump on Day 1 of the 65th Four Hills Tournament ski jumping event in Oberstdorf, Germany; African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya; and, Israeli Air Force acrobatic team planes perform during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.