OPEC monitoring committee to meet first half of Jan -Kuwaiti oil minister

An OPEC committee responsible for monitoring compliance with a global agreement to reduce oil output will meet in the first half of January, Kuwait's oil minister said on Thursday. "We will meet... in January with OPEC and non-OPEC countries and we will coordinate over the method in which the cut will be implemented," Essam Abdul Mohsen Al-Marzouq told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Cairo.

