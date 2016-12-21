Oil Markets Daily - Thoughts On Libya
Libya increased oil production to 625k b/d, but that shouldn't have been a surprise. What should be a surprise is that Russia is now stepping into the Libya geopolitical playing field and calling for General Haftar to be in charge of Libya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|17 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC