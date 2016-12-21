Oil Markets Daily - Thoughts On Libya

Oil Markets Daily - Thoughts On Libya

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Libya increased oil production to 625k b/d, but that shouldn't have been a surprise. What should be a surprise is that Russia is now stepping into the Libya geopolitical playing field and calling for General Haftar to be in charge of Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 17 hr Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,005 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC