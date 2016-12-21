Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

LIBYA wanted to give the IRA $50million to murder former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, according to newly released state documents. During a visit to Tripoli in 1986, a Libyan government official reportedly told Irish ambassador to Rome, Eamon Kennedy, that Libya was eager to fund the IRA in a bid to wipe out Thatcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,079 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC