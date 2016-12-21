Libya's UN-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

Libya's Government of National Accord and central bank in Tripoli say they have agreed to work together to tackle urgent economic problems in 2017, creating a potential lifeline for the U.N.-backed GNA. TRIPOLI/TUNIS: Libya's Government of National Accord and central bank in Tripoli say they have agreed to work together to tackle urgent economic problems in 2017, creating a potential lifeline for the U.N.-backed GNA.

