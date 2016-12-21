Libya's U.N.-backed government, centr...

Libya's U.N.-backed government, central bank to cooperate in 2017

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Reuters

Libya's Government of National Accord and central bank in Tripoli say they have agreed to work together to tackle urgent economic problems in 2017, creating a potential lifeline for the U.N.-backed GNA. The government has struggled to extend its authority since arriving in Tripoli in March, hampered by its lack of control over public finances.

