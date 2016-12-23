Libyan plane hijackers surrender

One of the men told Libyan TV on Friday that he was the head of a party supporting former dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was killed in an uprising in 2011, Reuters reported. The man, who gave his name as Moussa Shaha, told Libya's Channel TV station by phone that he was the head of Al-Fateh Al-Jadeed, or The New Al-Fateh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.