Libya oil production boost at risk from political splits
TUNIS, Dec 22 The reopening of western Libya's main oil pipelines puts ambitious production targets within reach, but the shadow of an unresolved conflict and the risk of new blockades hang over potential output gains. Just four months ago, Libya's output was languishing under 300,000 barrels per day , a fraction of the 1.6 million bpd the OPEC member had been producing before its 2011 uprising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The media has failed to explain the new war on ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC