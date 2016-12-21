Libya officially proclaims liberation of Sirte from ISIS8 min ago
Tripoli, Dec 18: Libya's unity government leader Fayez al-Sarraj has officially announced the end of military operations in Sirte, after the liberation from Islamic State group forces of what was the last significant territory they held in the country. However prime minister-designate Sarraj warned that the battle against the Islamic rebels was not over.
