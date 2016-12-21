Italy says another 900 migrants rescu...

Italy says another 900 migrants rescued in Med

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Another 900 migrants have been rescued from stricken boats off Libya, the Italian Coast Guard said Dec. 28, three days before the end of what is already a record year for arrivals at the country's southern ports. Most of the latest batch of migrants were picked up overnight from two wooden boats travelling together and around 40 people were rescued from another boat at dawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC