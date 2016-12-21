Italy says another 900 migrants rescued in Med
Another 900 migrants have been rescued from stricken boats off Libya, the Italian Coast Guard said Dec. 28, three days before the end of what is already a record year for arrivals at the country's southern ports. Most of the latest batch of migrants were picked up overnight from two wooden boats travelling together and around 40 people were rescued from another boat at dawn.
