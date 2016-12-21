IS suicide bomber kills 8 Libyan troops near Benghazi
Libyan security and health officials say a suicide bomber has killed eight army troops near the eastern city of Benghazi. The officials say the Sunday night counterattack in the besieged Ganfouda area also wounded another eight soldiers.
