Hijackers of Libyan plane to face charges: Maltese police
Valletta, Dec 24 : Maltese Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said on Saturday the police were bound to charge in court the two men who hijacked a plane within 48 hours of their arrest. [NK World] The Police Commissioner said investigations were still ongoing and no date and time for the court appearance had been set, Xinhua reported.
