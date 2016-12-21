Hijacked Libyan Plane Diverted to Malta With 118 Passengers on Board
The Malta airport authority confirmed that emergency teams have been sent to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac. The authority said that a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.
