East Libyan forces launch air strike against rivals in central desert

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Reuters

Forces loyal to Libya's eastern government said they had carried out an air strike against opponents in the central Jufra region on Monday. Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army , said the strike had targeted a camp used by the Benghazi Defence Brigades , a force that the LNA has previously clashed with.

