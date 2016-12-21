East Libyan forces launch air strike against rivals in central desert
Forces loyal to Libya's eastern government said they had carried out an air strike against opponents in the central Jufra region on Monday. Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army , said the strike had targeted a camp used by the Benghazi Defence Brigades , a force that the LNA has previously clashed with.
