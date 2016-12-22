.com | Two dead in Libyan fighter jet...

.com | Two dead in Libyan fighter jet crash

Thursday Dec 22

MiG fighter jets, reportedly under the control of renegade general, Khalifa Hifter, struck in retaliation the bases of Islamic militias in Benghazi. Tripoli - A fighter jet from Libyan pro-government forces crashed while on a training mission Thursday, killing its two crew, a military source said.

