.com | Libya pipeline deal set to boost output - NOC

Protesters who shut off two Libyan oil pipelines, one for more than two years, have lifted their blockade, paving the way for a production boost, the National Petroleum Company said. The pipelines had been closed at a key valve at the town of Rayayina since November 2014, in the case of the Al-Sharara line, and since April last year in the case of the Al-Feel line, a statement from the NOC said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.