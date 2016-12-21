.com | Libya pipeline deal set to boo...

.com | Libya pipeline deal set to boost output - NOC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News24

Protesters who shut off two Libyan oil pipelines, one for more than two years, have lifted their blockade, paving the way for a production boost, the National Petroleum Company said. The pipelines had been closed at a key valve at the town of Rayayina since November 2014, in the case of the Al-Sharara line, and since April last year in the case of the Al-Feel line, a statement from the NOC said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC