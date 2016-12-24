.com | HRW urges protection for Libya civilians
Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Libyan government to protect civilians who were detained after fleeing former Islamic State group stronghold Sirte. "Libyan authorities should ensure the safety of and urgently provide medical care for more than 120 women and children being held in a Misrata prison" on suspicion of jihadist links, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The media has failed to explain the new war on ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC