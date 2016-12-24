.com | HRW urges protection for Libya civilians

.com | HRW urges protection for Libya...

Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Libyan government to protect civilians who were detained after fleeing former Islamic State group stronghold Sirte. "Libyan authorities should ensure the safety of and urgently provide medical care for more than 120 women and children being held in a Misrata prison" on suspicion of jihadist links, it said.

