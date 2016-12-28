.com | At least 11 dead migrants found on Libya beaches

The bodies of 11 migrants who died trying to make the perilous journey to Europe have washed up on beaches around Libya's capital Tripoli, the Red Crescent said on Wednesday. "Teams from the Tripoli branch of the Libyan Red Crescent recovered 11 bodies washed up around Tripoli," Red Crescent volunteer Mohannad al-Fallah said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.