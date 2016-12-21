Bombing Syria was never going to help the people of Aleppo
As the traumatised survivors of Aleppo flee the ruined city - once the size of Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow combined - Libya is smouldering evidence that Britain bombing Syria would not have averted the bloodshed. In the 2013 Parliamentary rebellion, Tory dissidents sided with Ed Miliband's Labour Party to stop David Cameron declaring war on tyrant Bashar al-Assad 's regime - and attempts at rewriting history to portray the revolt as a grave mistake ignore hugely uncomfortable facts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov 29
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The media has failed to explain the new war on ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC