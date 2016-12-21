Bombing Syria was never going to help...

Bombing Syria was never going to help the people of Aleppo

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

As the traumatised survivors of Aleppo flee the ruined city - once the size of Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow combined - Libya is smouldering evidence that Britain bombing Syria would not have averted the bloodshed. In the 2013 Parliamentary rebellion, Tory dissidents sided with Ed Miliband's Labour Party to stop David Cameron declaring war on tyrant Bashar al-Assad 's regime - and attempts at rewriting history to portray the revolt as a grave mistake ignore hugely uncomfortable facts.

Chicago, IL

