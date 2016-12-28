28 years after Lockerbie, former Pan Am pilots seek money from Libya fund

The shock waves from a terrorist attack often spread widely, to include not only the immediate victims of a bombing or shooting, but to their families, the area of the attack and the businesses affected by it. In the case of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, Libya eventually admitted responsibility and created a $1.5 billion fund to pay the 270 families of those on the plane and on the ground who were killed by the horrific act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.