We have a huge cheer for the president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has taken a massive step forwards for Liberian forest elephants by giving her formal signature for the immediate implementation of a National Elephant Action Plan, which will gain much-needed support for elephant conservation. Devised by Fauna & Flora International and partners and funded by Stop Ivory, the action plan aims to help tackle the growing threats to the country's forest elephants.

