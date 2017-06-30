Liberia: Moa, FAO Launch Vegetable, Poultry Project

The project is being funded by FAO and will benefit 1,500 urban and peri-urban women and youth farmers in rural Montserrado and Margibi Counties. The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations yesterday launched a vegetable and poultry project valued at US$438,000 at the MOA's sub office outside Monrovia.

