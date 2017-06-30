Liberia: Moa, FAO Launch Vegetable, P...

Liberia: Moa, FAO Launch Vegetable, Poultry Project

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The project is being funded by FAO and will benefit 1,500 urban and peri-urban women and youth farmers in rural Montserrado and Margibi Counties. The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations yesterday launched a vegetable and poultry project valued at US$438,000 at the MOA's sub office outside Monrovia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16) Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,206 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC