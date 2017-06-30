Liberia: House Considers 17-Year Tax ...

Liberia: House Considers 17-Year Tax Cut Deal for Cement, Steel Factory

5 hrs ago

Program making official signing ceremony for the Agreement between the Government of Liberia and TIDFORE Investment for the Establishment of a Steel Plant in Liberia In an endeavor to develop a sustainable economic environment and boost the country's steel and cement industries, the House of Representatives is investigating a 17-year tax cut proposal from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The tax cut deal is part of an Investment Incentive Agreement with a 17-year agreement term valued at US$200,000.

