Liberia: 43km Road Nearing Completion in River Cess

A 43km laterite road under construction in Rivercess County at the cost of US$120, 000 is expected to be completed this month to expand the inter-county transport network and improve trade. The Daily Observer has gathered from a technician at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment that US$70,000 of the cost is part of the Legislative Support Project while the remaining US$50,000 is a personal contribution from Rivercess County District # 1 Representative, Alfred W. Juweh, Sr., which he confirmed donating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.