Liberia: 43km Road Nearing Completion...

Liberia: 43km Road Nearing Completion in River Cess

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A 43km laterite road under construction in Rivercess County at the cost of US$120, 000 is expected to be completed this month to expand the inter-county transport network and improve trade. The Daily Observer has gathered from a technician at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment that US$70,000 of the cost is part of the Legislative Support Project while the remaining US$50,000 is a personal contribution from Rivercess County District # 1 Representative, Alfred W. Juweh, Sr., which he confirmed donating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16) Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,655 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC