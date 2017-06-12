With $1b Africa deal, Israel's solar ...

With $1b Africa deal, Israel's solar power exports eclipse local usage

Tuesday Jun 6

The solar field in Rwanda, pictured here on February 17, 2017 has 28,360 panels which provide 7.8 megawatts of electricity at peak production. An Israeli company will oversee $1 billion worth of solar field projects in Africa, harnessing the power of the sun, even as Israel itself struggles to bring its own plans for large solar fields online.

