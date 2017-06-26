When the goat claims same paternity with the sheep

M OROCCO , the North African kingdom is noted for its tantrums, rascality and general disregard for human rights, international norms and conventions. An attempt by sister African countries like Nigeria to convince the kingdom to respect the independence of its smaller neigbour, Western Sahara led to Morocco storming out of the African Union and returning like a prodigal son only after 35 years.

