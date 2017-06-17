UBA Foundation launches Read Africa in Liberia
In pursuance of its mission to uplift the lives of communities, UBA Foundation's initiative, Read Africa, is visiting schools in African countries to encourage young children to embrace the culture of reading. Conceived and introduced in 2011 by the foundation, the project involves the provision of recommended literature for junior and senior secondary school students across the continent.
