Tipoteh takes Korkoya to Court

Petition for a writ of Prohibition-Dr. Tipoteh Nah ) ACTION: Tipoteh an eminent Liberian citizen and Presidential ) PETITION FOR A WRIT OF Aspirant residing in the Township of Virginia, ) PROHIBITION Montserrado County, Liberiaa a a a a a a ..PETITIONER) Versus ) Jerome George Korkoya, Chairman, National Elections) Commission Residing in the City of Monrovia, ) Liberiaa a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a a RESPONDENT) AND NOW COMES PETITIONER IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED CAUSE OF ACTION and petitions this Honorable Court for a writ of prohibition against the hereinabove-named respondent for the following legal and factual reasons, to wit: 1. That petitioner is a citizen of Liberia that is historically known for standing up for justice, peace, human rights and upholding the law for more than Forty Years of his life through the work of the Movement of Justice for Africa .

