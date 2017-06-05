The former Liberian leader Charles Ta...

The former Liberian leader Charles Taylor- photo from CNN

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Egypt Today

CAIRO, June 3, 2017: An ex-wife of Charles Taylor, the former Liberian leader who is in jail for war crimes, was on Friday charged in Britain with torture over her alleged involvement in his rebellion, police said. Agnes Reeves Taylor, who lives in Dagenham in east London, faces four allegations dating back to December 1989, when forces loyal to her former husband launched their first attack on Liberian territory.

Read more at Egypt Today.

