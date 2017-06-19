Our Reaction To: a oeNatives Are Not ...

Our Reaction To: a oeNatives Are Not Perfect...a

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Perspective

In his article, entitled Natives are not perfect too: Let's stop the divisive politics and elect a qualified Liberian , Mr. Varney Teah makes the case against the "Natives" or Indigenous, Liberian Citizens in the following manner: 1. "It is a reality that we can't ignore the historical facts of the 'Congau Suppression', being a child of indigenous parents . . . I am aware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16) Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC