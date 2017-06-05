Netanyahu lands in Monrovia, reconciliation expected with Senegal
Netanyahu told reporters on his plane that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen Israel's rapidly growing ties with Africa. Monrovia, Liberia Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed here early Sunday morning to be the first Israeli leader to take part in a summit of leaders from the 15-member Economic Community of West African States .
