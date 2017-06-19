NEC Commissioner Jonathan Weedor Decries Chairman Korkoryaa s Scam...

On 14 Ju.ne 2017 at a Press Conference, NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya announced that individuals with Voter Cards who are not captured or listed on the final Registration Roll will be permitted to vote during the pending October 10, 2017 Elections. Chairman Korkoya's statement was in response to the alarming problems associated with the current provisional Registration Roll as discovered during the ongoing exhibition exercise.

