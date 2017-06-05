Morocco king skips W. Africa summit a...

Morocco king skips W. Africa summit after Israel attends

Tuesday Jun 6

" Morocco's king is skipping a regional meeting of West African leaders amid his country's bid to join the bloc known as ECOWAS. King Mohammed VI canceled his trip to the Sunday gathering because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among those attending.

Chicago, IL

