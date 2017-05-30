Moroccan King To Attend ECOWAS Summit...

Moroccan King To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Monrovia

King Mohammed VI of Morocco will attend the 51st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States to be held in Monrovia, Liberia on Saturday and Sunday when Morocco's request to join the sub-regional grouping as a full member will be considered. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said in a statement here Thursday the King wants his firs presence at an Ecowas summit to take place without controversy.

Chicago, IL

