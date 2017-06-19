Longtime Activist Returns to Her Stud...

Longtime Activist Returns to Her Studies, Aiming to Change the System for Women

Sunday Jun 18

Prominent Myanmar women's rights and peace activist Ma May Sabe Phyu received a fellowship to study for a one-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in the US this year. Alumni of the program include the first female president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, and the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Chicago, IL

