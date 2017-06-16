Liberian leader assures credible pres...

Liberian leader assures credible presidential poll

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Friday assured that the West African country will conduct a credible presidential poll on October 10. According to her, the elections will set the stage for Liberia to continue on the path of democracy and enable the country to remain on the road to peace. During the forthcoming polls, the president will be elected after a two-round voting system and 73 members of the House of Representatives will emerge through a first-past-the-post voting process in single-member constituencies.

Chicago, IL

