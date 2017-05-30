Liberia: Transco to Commence Work On ...

Liberia: Transco to Commence Work On Transmission Lines Sunday

The management of TRANSCO CLSG, a regional transmission company responsible for the provision of affordable and reliable electricity to Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, has disclosed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the installation of transmission lines will take place on Sunday on the margins of the ECOWAS Summit. The ceremony for the CLSG interconnection project will be performed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf along with her counterparts from Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Chicago, IL

