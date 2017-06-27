Liberia: The Men Who Could Be - Liber...

Liberia: The Men Who Could Be - Liberia's VP Reportedly Close to Naming His Running Mate

Sunday Jun 25

Vice President Joseph Boakai, the nominee on the ticket of the ruling Unity Party has been having marathon meetings over the past 72 hours as he zeros in on the naming of his running mate ahead of presidential elections scheduled for October, multiple sources close to the selection process have revealed to FrontPageAfrica. Over the past seven days, several names have surfaced amid mounting concerns that the delay is causing jitters amongst key aides and supporters of the man who has been in the shadows of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the past eleven years.

Chicago, IL

