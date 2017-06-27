Liberia: Sex Tape Rocks Ruling Party

A sexually-explicit embarrassing video posted in a Facebook chatroom with alleged ties to the ruling Unity Party in Liberia is drawing condemnation from various political circles as tension mounts ahead of this year's presidential and legislative elections. The video which shows Mr. Mohammed Sambolah, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said to be a member of the party, encouraging a female partner to record a video which only shows her face and not his, is drawing criticisms from the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection as well as the UP whose Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity and Outreach, Mo Ali, said in a statement Tuesday that the party condemns the video.

