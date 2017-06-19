Liberia: President Sirleaf Declares A...

Liberia: President Sirleaf Declares Assets As Tenure Comes to An End

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: AllAfrica.com

When Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was sworn in as Liberia and Africa's first woman head of state, some eleven years ago, she pledged to set an example for others in her government to follow, starting with the declaration of assets. "I further call on all Presidential aspirants, to consider in their own interest to do the same" - President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Said Sirleaf on January 6, 2006: "In this respect, I will lead by example.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... (Nov '16) Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC