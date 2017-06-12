Liberia president says audit uncovers...

Liberia president says audit uncovers some illegal activity

Friday Jun 9 Read more: India.com

Liberia's president says a preliminary audit has uncovered an illegal scheme by some ministry officials to award themselves loans in violation of the law. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said Friday in a radio address that the audit is ongoing and any wrongdoing found will face "the full weight of the law."

