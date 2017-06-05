Liberia: LP Primary Woes - Rep. Smith...

Liberia: LP Primary Woes - Rep. Smith Defeats Dr. Bropleh in Primary, But - Featured

Former Liberia's Information Minister, Dr. Lawrence K. Bropleh has been defeated in the primary of the opposition Liberty Party for District #3, Grand Bassa County. The Liberian Orator's hope of becoming a member of the 54th National Legislature has been dashed as he was whipped by incumbent Lawmaker Gabriel Buchanan Smith.

Chicago, IL

